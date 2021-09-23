Austin’s Interim Police Chief Named To Post Permanently

(AP) — After serving as interim police chief for Texas’ capital city since March, Joseph Chacon was named Wednesday as the permanent choice for the top spot in Austin.

The appointment of Chacon, whose career with Austin police has spanned over 20 years, was announced by City Manager Spencer Cronk. It comes after a nationwide search for a new chief.

Chacon has been interim police chief since the retirement of former Chief Brian Manley amid a reckoning over racial injustice and use of force in law enforcement. Chacon’s appointment must still be confirmed by the City Council.