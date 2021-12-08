WORLD

Australia Joins US In Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Olympics

By 15 views
0
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison holds a ball during a visit to a school in Sydney, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Morrison said Wednesday it will join the U.S. in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games over human rights concerns. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)

(AP) — Australia’s prime minister says his country will join the U.S. in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights concerns. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says it should come as no surprise that Australian officials would boycott the event after the nation’s relationship with China had broken down in recent years. He says Australian athletes would still be able to compete. China responded furiously, saying no Australian officials had been invited to the Olympics and “no one would care about whether they come or not.” Morrison says China has also been very critical of Australia’s efforts to have a strong defense force in the region, particularly its decision to acquire nuclear-powered submarines.

 

Major Outage At Amazon Disrupts Businesses Across The US

Previous article

‘Pharma Bro’ Firm Reaches $40M Settlement In Gouging Case

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD