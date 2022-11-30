WORLD

Australia Steps Up Calls For US To Drop WikiLeaks Charges

Fred Cruz
FILE - Julian Assange greets supporters outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, on May 19, 2017. Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, he recently told U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration to bring WikiLeaks founder and Australian citizen Julian Assange’s prosecution to a close.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

(AP) — Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he recently told U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration to bring the prosecution of the WikiLeaks founder to a close. Albanese’s comments to Parliament on Wednesday appear to be an escalation of Australia’s diplomatic pressure on the United States to drop spying charges against Australian citizen Julian Assange. The 51-year-old is resisting extradition from Britain. Albanese did not say whether he had discussed Assange with Biden when the pair met in mid-November on the sidelines of a summit in Cambodia. But Albanese said he had advocated for Assange “recently in meetings.”

 

