WORLD

Australia’s Most Powerful Cyclone In 8 Years To Cross Coast

jsalinasBy 9 views
0
This satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, and provided by National Institute of Information and Communications Technology, shows cyclone Ilsa approaching Australia's west coast, Thursday, April 13, 2023. A severe tropical cyclone lashed the northwest Australian coast with strengthening winds and increasing rain Thursday as authorities warned the population to prepare for destructive gusts of up to 275 kph (171 mph). (Courtesy of National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) via AP)

(AP) — Meteorologists say Tropical Cyclone Ilsa is forecast to be the most powerful storm to hit Australia in eight years, bringing wind gusts of up to 196 miles per hour as it crosses the northwest coast.

Cyclones are common along the sparsely populated Pilbara coast of Western Australia state and fatalities are rare. But authorities fear Cyclone Ilsa’s extraordinary wind speeds could take some in its path by surprise.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology says lsa reached the highest Category 5 intensity Thursday over the Indian Ocean and is expected to maintain that destructive category as it crosses the Pilbara coast by early Friday. The last Category 5 storm to cross the Australian coast was Cyclone Marcia in 2015.

Florida Mops Up After Floods Close Fort Lauderdale Airport

Previous article

US Jobless Claims Rise But Remain At Historically Low Levels

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD