Australia’s Most Powerful Cyclone In 8 Years To Cross Coast

(AP) — Meteorologists say Tropical Cyclone Ilsa is forecast to be the most powerful storm to hit Australia in eight years, bringing wind gusts of up to 196 miles per hour as it crosses the northwest coast.

Cyclones are common along the sparsely populated Pilbara coast of Western Australia state and fatalities are rare. But authorities fear Cyclone Ilsa’s extraordinary wind speeds could take some in its path by surprise.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology says lsa reached the highest Category 5 intensity Thursday over the Indian Ocean and is expected to maintain that destructive category as it crosses the Pilbara coast by early Friday. The last Category 5 storm to cross the Australian coast was Cyclone Marcia in 2015.