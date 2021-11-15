Austria Locks Down The Unvaccinated Amid A Surge Of COVID-19

People wait in a long line to be vaccinated against the coronavirus during a vaccination campaign of the DRK, German Red Cross, in front of the town hall in Pirna, Germany, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Robert Michael/dpa via AP)

(AP) — Austria has taken what its leader called the “dramatic” step of implementing a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people who haven’t recently had COVID-19. It’s perhaps the most drastic of a string of measures being taken by European governments to get a massive regional resurgence of the virus under control.

The move, which took effect at midnight, prohibits people 12 and older who haven’t been vaccinated or recently recovered from leaving their homes except for basic activities such as working, grocery shopping, going to school — or getting vaccinated.

The lockdown is initially being imposed until Nov. 24 in the Alpine country of 8.9 million but the health minister says further restrictions may be considered.