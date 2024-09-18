Author, Legislators Urge Clemency For Death Row Inmate

Acclaimed author John Grisham and a bipartisan majority of the Texas House are seeking clemency for a 57-year-old man who is set to die by execution next month. Robert Roberson was convicted of capital murder in the death of his two-year-old daughter in 2003.

Several experts looking at the case now claim the child died of pneumonia, not from Shaken Baby Syndrome. Yesterday, 86 state lawmakers from across the aisle signed a letter asking the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles to recommend clemency.

To stop the execution set for October 17th, Roberson would need the Board of Pardons and Paroles to make a recommendation to the governor or a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court.