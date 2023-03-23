Authorities: 1 Person Fatally Shot During Rescue Of Migrants

(AP) — A prosecutor says a hostage rescue in Houston in which one person was fatally shot on Thursday first began days ago when three migrants were kidnapped from a vehicle in a neighboring county.

A prosecutor with the Waller County District Attorney’s Office says the three migrants were kidnapped from a vehicle as they were traveling on Interstate 10 in Waller County on March 18. The vehicle’s driver alerted authorities, who eventually tracked down the kidnapped migrants to Houston.

The FBI says one person was fatally shot during a rescue operation early Thursday morning. The FBI says all the hostages are safe.