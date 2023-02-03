NATIONAL

Authorities: 2 Arrested In California Shooting That Killed 6

FILE - In this image released by Tulare County Sheriff's Office, detectives investigate a shooting in Goshen near Visalia, Calif., on Jan. 16, 2023. A California sheriff said Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, that two gang members suspected in the massacre of six people last month in central California have been arrested, one after a gunbattle. (Tulare County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

(AP) — A California sheriff says two gang members suspected in the massacre of six people last month in central California have been arrested, one after a gunbattle.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Friday that 25-year-old Noah David Beard was taken into custody without incident and 35-year-old Angel “Nanu” Uriarte was wounded in the shootout with federal agents.

The six victims, including a teen mother and her baby, were gunned down on Jan. 16 in rural Goshen, a community of 3,000 in the San Joaquin Valley. Authorities say some of the victims were associated with a different gang.

