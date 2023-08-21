Authorities Apprehend One Of Two Teenage Escapees From Starr County Juvenile Facility

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

One of the two teenagers who escaped from the Starr County Juvenile Detention Center is back in custody.

Cameron County constables and Santa Rosa police captured Carlos Martinez at a property near Parker and San Filipo Roads in Santa Rosa Monday morning and were able to seize a rifle and a handgun from him.

Authorities didn’t provide an age for Martinez. The second teen is still on the loose. Starr County sheriff’s officials say on Saturday the two had overpowered a guard in the juvenile center, stole a Chevrolet Malibu and smashed it through a facility fence to get away. The car was also found in Santa Rosa.