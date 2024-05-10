Authorities Bust Unusual Human Smuggling Scheme

A Valley man is under arrest in connection with what’s being called a unique human smuggling scheme. State authorities say Jesus Cantu-Trevino posed as a home health provider and duped a local ambulance company into transporting undocumented immigrants out of the Valley.

According to Channel 5 News, investigators said Cantu-Trevino used Skyline EMS to transport persons he identified as medical clients from Penitas to what he falsely said was an assisted living facility in Alice. Cantu-Trevino was arrested by officials with the Medicaid Fraud Unit of the Texas Attorney General’s Office. He’s charged with conspiring to commit human smuggling.

Skyline EMS has released a statement saying it was an unknowing participant in the scheme and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.