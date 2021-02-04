LOCAL

Authorities Bust Immigrant Stash House In South Texas

Authorities are busting another stash house in south Texas. The Border Patrol and Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office found 28 illegal immigrants inside the Edinburg house on Tuesday. The migrants were from the countries of Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico and Guatemala.

Customs and Border Protection noted it was the second-straight day authorities found dozens of people in cramped spaces. They called it concerning because of the lack of social distancing and mask-wearing during the coronavirus pandemic.

