Authorities Call For Investigation After Mexican National Dies In U.S. Custody

Mexican officials are calling for an expedited, impartial and thorough investigation into the death of a person in Border Patrol custody.

Last week, a Mexican national was arrested by agents for allegedly crossing the border illegally near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in Southern San Diego County. While in custody, the person apparently suffered a medical emergency and died. The San Diego Police Department’s homicide unit was called in to investigate.

The Mexican consulate says it’s working with the family of the victim to bring the body back to Mexico and wants to hold those responsible for the death accountable.