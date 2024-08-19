Authorities Continue To Search For Military Base Shooting Suspects

Authorities are continuing to search for two suspects wanted for a shooting outside a San Antonio military base this past weekend. Police say the shooting happened early Saturday at the entrance to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

A suspect reportedly opened fire twice at the base entrance. Officers reported that about three hours after the first incident, additional shots were fired from a car with a driver and a passenger that had stopped near the gate to the base. Air Force security officers returned fire. No injuries were reported. Base officials say they are not linking the suspects to members of the military.