Law enforcement officials swarmed a home in North Port, Fla. on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in the disappearance of Gabby Petito, whose body was apparently discovered over the weekend at a Wyoming national park. The officers served a search warrant at the home of the parents of her 23-year-old boyfriend Brian Laundrie, who is wanted for questioning. (AP Photo/Curt Anderson)

The FBI is executing a search warrant at Brian Laundrie’s family home in North Port, Florida. He is a person of interest in the missing case of his girlfriend Gabrielle Petito.

FBI officials said yesterday a body found in a camping area that borders Grand Teton National Park is believed to be the 22-year-old woman. In a statement, the FBI said they had a court-authorized search warrant to gather evidence from Laundrie’s home.