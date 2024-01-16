Authorities Find Pharr Fugitive In Deadly Drunk Driving Crash

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Pharr man is back behind bars nearly a year after skipping a court hearing in an almost 3-year-old intoxication manslaughter case.

Authorities had been looking for 24-year-old Damian Rodrigo Martinez since mid-January of last year. The McAllen Monitor reports Martinez was located late last week. Details of his arrested are not known. Martinez is charged in the drunken driving death of 51-year-old Juan Carlos Silva early the morning of April 24th 2021.

Pharr police say Martinez, behind the wheel of his Dodge Charger, had collided with Silva’s Nissan Rogue near Cage Boulevard and Javelina Drive. Martinez is currently jailed without bond.