Authorities ID Boy, 14, Killed By Deputy

Authorities say the person fatally shot last week by a sheriff’s deputy at a West Texas apartment complex was a 14-year-old boy.

Authorities have not released details about the events leading up to Juan Herrera being shot by a Midland County sheriff’s deputy at 2:20 a.m. on March 3 at a Midland apartment complex. The investigation was turned over to the Texas Rangers.

In a release the day of the shooting, the Texas Department of Public Safety said that the person who was shot was taken to a hospital, where he died.