Authorities Identify One Victim In Dallas Hospital Shooting

This June 18, 2022, photo provided by the Dallas County jail shows Nestor Hernandez, who was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in the fatal shooting of two employees of Methodist Dallas Medical Center, in Dallas. Authorities have said Hernandez opened fire at the hospital around 11 a.m. before being shot and injured by a hospital police officer. Hernandez was taken to another hospital for treatment and has been charged with capital murder. (Dallas County jail via AP)

(AP) — Authorities have identified one of the two Dallas hospital employees who police say were fatally shot over the weekend by a 30-year-old man who opened fire after accusing his girlfriend of infidelity while she was at the medical facility to give birth.

The Dallas County medical examiner’s office said Monday that 45-year-old Jacqueline Pokuaa was killed in the Saturday shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

A spokeswoman for the office said it isn’t prepared yet to release identity of the other person who was killed. Nestor Hernandez has been charged with capital murder in the shootings. He was shot and wounded by a hospital police office.