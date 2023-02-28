Authorities Investigate Truck Trailer Fire That Shut Down Freeway In Weslaco

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Authorities are working to learn what sparked a fire that burned through the trailer of an 18-wheeler and which still has a portion of I-2 in Weslaco shut down.

The tractor-trailer, hauling pallets of clothing, was heading west through Weslaco at around 6 a.m. when the trailer caught fire. Authorities shut the freeway down in both directions between Airport Drive and FM 88, and morning commute traffic got backed up for miles and for several hours.

Crews were able to put out the fire and get the charred big rig off the freeway at around noon. No one was hurt in the incident.