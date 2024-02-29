Authorities Nab Fugitive From 2019 Deadly Smuggling Crash Near La Joya

Story byTIM SULLIVAN

A Mission woman has been apprehended after almost three years on the run after she was arrested in connection with a deadly smuggling crash in the Valley.

Investigators say 39-year-old Alejandra Gonzalez Lopez rented a vehicle in 2019 that was used to haul a group of undocumented immigrants. As reported by the McAllen Monitor, the vehicle, a 2004 Ford Expedition, was being chased by authorities on Expressway 83 when the driver lost control, swerved across the median, and plowed head-on into a Nissan Sentra near La Joya.

A man and woman from San Juan were killed and six immigrants suffered serious injuries. Gonzalez was later indicted on two counts of murder, six counts of smuggling, and on counts of engaging in organized crime and evading arrest. She is now in the Hidalgo County jail awaiting arraignment.

Previously, the driver of the rented smuggling vehicle was convicted of two counts of murder and is serving a 40-year prison sentence., A second suspect pleaded guilty to his role in the deadly smuggling incident and is serving a 10-year sentence.