Authorities Name 15-Year-Old Sought In Weslaco -Area Man’s Shooting Death

Mauricio Mata: Photo Courtesy Hidalgo County Sheriff's Department

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is identifying the 15-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing a Weslaco-area man this past weekend. The office says a murder warrant has been issued for Mauricio Mata in the shooting death of 44-year-old David Silva.

Investigators say Mata may be driving a dark-colored SUV, and that his brother, also a juvenile, may be with him. Sheriff’s officials say they consider the brother a person of interest. Silva was found with fatal gunshot wounds shortly after midnight Saturday at a home on the 2100 block of Esperanza Street.

The motive for the shooting death hasn’t been disclosed and it isn’t clear if the suspect and victim knew each other.

