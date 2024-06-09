Authorities Name Honduran Suspect In Killing Of Salvadoran Man In McAllen

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Authorities are working to locate a Honduran man wanted for murder in the death of a native of El Salvador at a residence in McAllen.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Hector Neptaly Reyes Mendoza, is accused of killing 47-year-old Jose Edgardo Sorto last Thursday at the home off of Houston Avenue west of Bicentennial Boulevard. McAllen police are waiting for autopsy results to confirm how Sorto died.

Police have arrested one person in connection with the killing. 57-year-old Mario Nelson Amaya is charged with lying to police. Investigators haven’t indicted a motive for the killing.