Authorities: Navy Medic Shoots 2, Is Shot And Killed On Base

(AP) — Authorities say a Navy medic shot two people at a Maryland business park before fleeing to the Fort Detrick military base, where he was shot and killed.
Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said at a news conference that the male suspect entered a business at the Riverside Tech Park on Tuesday, causing people inside to flee, but it was unclear if the shooting took place inside or outside.
Lando said After the shooting, the man drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by police who followed him onto the base.