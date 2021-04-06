Authorities: Navy Medic Shoots 2, Is Shot And Killed On Base

This photo provided by WJLA, police respond to the scene of a shooting in in Frederick, Md., on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Police say they've responded to an active shooter and that there are a couple of victims. The police department said on Facebook on Tuesday morning that “the suspect is down. There are two victims with status unknown.” (WJLA via AP)

(AP) — Authorities say a Navy medic shot two people at a Maryland business park before fleeing to the Fort Detrick military base, where he was shot and killed.

Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said at a news conference that the male suspect entered a business at the Riverside Tech Park on Tuesday, causing people inside to flee, but it was unclear if the shooting took place inside or outside.

Lando said After the shooting, the man drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by police who followed him onto the base.