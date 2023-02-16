LOCALTRENDING

Authorities Now Say Sonic Boom, Not Impact, Caused Loud Bang Following Meteoroid Sighting

jsalinasBy
Story by: TIM SULLIVAN

There is now a lot of doubt about whether that meteoroid that streaked across the Hidalgo County sky Wednesday afternoon ever made impact.

A researcher with the American Meteor Society, in comments to the McAllen Monitor, claims the fireball never struck the ground intact, although pieces of it did likely fall to the ground. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra told reporters Thursday the loud, house-shaking explosion, as some residents described it, was likely a sonic boom.

Also at the news conference, the police chiefs of Mission and Alton reiterated that their dispatchers started getting flooded with calls about the loud bang at around 5:30 Wednesday afternoon. Just before that, the National Weather Service reported its Geostationary Lightning Mapper recorded a flash in the South Texas sky.

