Authorities Probe Deaths Of 2 Service Members At Texas Base

The main entrance to the Quadrangle April 11, 2018, at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. (Sean M. Worrell/U.S. Air Force) Via military.com

(AP) – Officials say the deaths of two U.S. service members whose bodies were found last week in separate incidents at a military base in San Antonio are being investigated.

Officials with Joint Base San Antonio said Tuesday that while both deaths are still under investigation, foul play is not suspected. Both individuals were found in their residences on the base. Officials say no other information could be immediately provided.

Army Spc. Brittany Harris, who was 35 years old, died at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston on Nov. 25. Air Force Airman 1st Class Peter Gonzalez, who was 21 years old, died at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland on Nov. 26.

