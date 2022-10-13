Authorities Recover Body Believed To Be Valley Teen Who Drowned Off South Padre Island

Authorities are working to identify the person recovered from the waters off South Padre Island, but they believe it’s the body of a Los Fresnos teenager who disappeared while swimming Wednesday afternoon.

The teen had been swimming with friends near Beach Access 5 when he apparently got pulled under by a rip current.

Local and federal agencies using boats, an airplane, and a helicopter had been searching for the victim until a group of people fishing north of Beach Access 5 spotted the body Thursday afternoon. Authorities are not yet releasing the victim’s name.