Authorities Release Name Of Edinburg Bicyclist Killed In Suspect Drunken Hit And Run

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

DPS troopers say it was an Edinburg man who, while riding his bike, was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver this past weekend.

In an updated news release, the DPS say 36-year-old Amilcar Gomez sustained major injuries and died at the scene as the driver sped off. Gomez was hit late Sunday night on Tower Road near South Trail Drive east of Edinburg.

Troopers spotted the hit and run vehicle – a Chevrolet Tahoe – a little more than a mile away, and a short time later arrested 19-year-old Alan Nicolas Rios, also of Edinburg. Rios is charged with intoxication manslaughter and causing an accident involving a death.