Authorities Release Name Of Los Fresnos Teen Who Drowned Off South Padre Island

Authorities have confirmed that the person recovered from the waters off South Padre Island yesterday afternoon is a Los Fresnos teen.

17-year-old Alberto Christian Buitueira had disappeared while swimming with friends near Beach Access 5 Wednesday afternoon. It’s believed he was pulled under by a strong rip current.

The Coast Guard, Cameron County Park Rangers, and the South Padre Island Fire Department were all involved in the search on the water and from the air. But it was a group of people fishing several miles north of Beach Access 5 that spotted Buitueira’s body Thursday afternoon.