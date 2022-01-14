LOCALTRENDING

Authorities Release Names Of Men Shot East Of Edinburg

jsalinasBy 79 views
0

Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies have released the name of the man shot and killed east of Edinburg this week as they continue to search for the shooters.

Roberto Carlos Mendez was killed and two other men were wounded – Victor Arroyo and Gerardo Arroyo. Their hometowns were not disclosed. Deputies found the men in a vehicle near Val Verde and Trenton roads Wednesday night.

Investigators say one of the victims told them their vehicle was shot at a couple miles north on Canton Road. Authorities have not said if they’re pursuing any good leads.

Goodbye ‘godsend’: Expiration Of Child Tax Credits Hits Home

Previous article

Group Of Stingrays Found Dead At Gladys Porter Zoo

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL