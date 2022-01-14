Authorities Release Names Of Men Shot East Of Edinburg

Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies have released the name of the man shot and killed east of Edinburg this week as they continue to search for the shooters.

Roberto Carlos Mendez was killed and two other men were wounded – Victor Arroyo and Gerardo Arroyo. Their hometowns were not disclosed. Deputies found the men in a vehicle near Val Verde and Trenton roads Wednesday night.

Investigators say one of the victims told them their vehicle was shot at a couple miles north on Canton Road. Authorities have not said if they’re pursuing any good leads.