The search for a missing Texas mother and son is over. Authorities say they spotted the 17-year-old on Friday driving a car about an hour west of Lincoln, Nebraska. A high-speed chase followed and the vehicle eventually crashed in a ditch.

A search then turned up a woman’s body in the trunk, believed to be that of his mother, 49-year-old Michelle Roenz.

The teen was hospitalized in serious condition, with the sheriff’s office in Harris County, Texas saying they’re working to have him extradited.