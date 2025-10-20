PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Prosecutors in Philadelphia said Monday that remains found buried in a wooded area behind an abandoned school are those of Kada Scott, a 23-year-old woman who’d been missing for about two weeks.

Police have said an anonymous tip led police back to the area they had previously searched and they found the remains in a shallow grave.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, stalking and other charges in Scott’s disappearance. Prosecutors say more charges against that suspect are being added.