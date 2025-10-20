This undated photo provided by the Philadelphia Police Department shows Kada Scott, 23, who has been missing since she stepped outside during her night shift at a nursing home on Oct. 4. (Philadelphia Police Department via AP)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Prosecutors in Philadelphia said Monday that remains found buried in a wooded area behind an abandoned school are those of Kada Scott, a 23-year-old woman who’d been missing for about two weeks.

Police have said an anonymous tip led police back to the area they had previously searched and they found the remains in a shallow grave.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, stalking and other charges in Scott’s disappearance. Prosecutors say more charges against that suspect are being added.

Supreme Court Will Consider Whether People Who Regularly Smoke Pot Can Legally Own Guns

Previous article

Nuclear Security Agency Begins Furloughing Workers As Part Of Shutdown, Energy Secretary Says

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL