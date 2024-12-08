TEXAS

Authorities Seize Almost 5,000 Pounds Of Marijuana From Warehouse

jsalinasBy
FILE -(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Police have seized thousands of pounds of marijuana from a warehouse in North Texas. Farmers Branch police and agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration served a search warrant last week that netted over 46-hundred pounds of marijuana. It comes amid a months-long investigation into a “complex illegal drug operation” where legal marijuana products were repackaged with illegal marijuana products and sold to various businesses across the U.S. Authorities also confiscated around 400-thousand dollars in cash.

