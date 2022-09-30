TEXAS

Authorities: Texas Man Shoots 2 Migrants Near Mexico Border

jsalinasBy 112 views
0

(AP) — Two brothers in Texas have been arrested after authorities say one of them opened fire on a group of migrants getting water near the U.S.-Mexico border, killing one man and shooting a woman in the stomach.

The shooting Tuesday was in rural Hudspeth County about 90 miles from El Paso. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Thursday that the female victim was recovering at an El Paso hospital. Court documents say Michael Sheppard and Mark Sheppard were charged with manslaughter.

Michael Sheppard served as warden of a local detention center. A spokesman for Lasalle Corrections said Thursday the warden had been fired.

 

CA High School Football Team Forfeiting After ‘Slave Auction’ Video

Previous article

Dysfunction In Texas AG’s Office As Paxton Seeks Third Term

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS