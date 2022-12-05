Authorities Track Down, Capture Most-Wanted Fugitive From Edinburg

An Edinburg man who’d been one of the state’s 10 most-wanted fugitives is back in custody. 28-year-old Eduardo Quinones Fuentes was apprehended at an apartment complex in southeast Edinburg.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office have been trying to track Fuentes down since July of last year for violating his probation.

Fuentes had previously served time in state prison for assault, and in federal prison for human smuggling. His most recent conviction was on a sexual assault charge. He was sentenced to 10 years probation, and soon after warrants were issued for his arrest on charges of aggravated assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.