Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An elderly man from the Los Fresnos area lost his life after being struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning.

A little before 7 a.m., 92-year-old Gudino Gonzalo was walking south along Old Alice Road when he was hit by a Chevrolet Astrovan a little north of Bingley Road in the community of Laureles. Gonzalo succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The Department of Public Safety says the driver stopped and called for help and is not facing charges.