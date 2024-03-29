Auto-Pedestrian Hit-and-Run Accident May Have Involved Several Vehicles

A portion of I-30 in Fort Worth was closed for about three hours earlier this morning after a man was hit and killed.

Police say the man appeared to have been trying to cross the freeway on foot, and may have have been struck by several vehicles. But none of those cars stopped at the scene. It happened in the westbound lanes of I-30 just east of downtown Fort Worth around 6:30 a.m.

The freeway re-opened a little over three hours later, around 11:00 a.m. The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.