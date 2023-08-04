LOCALTRENDING

Autopsy Confirms Autistic Teen Was Beaten To Death In Brownsville Home

jsalinasBy 285 views
0

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A newly released autopsy report states blunt force trauma was what killed a 15-year-old autistic boy found dead in a southwest Brownsville home last fall.

The report confirms a Brownsville police investigation that determined the teen had been tied to a mattress and brutally abused. He was found dead in a home on the 300 block of Center Drive last October, and police arrested the boy’s aunt, 27-year-old Julie Brewington, who had temporary custody after he was removed from the care of his father in Mexico.

Brewington’s common-law husband, 25-year-old Noe Garza, was also arrested. Both are charged with murder. Police also arrested Garza’s mother for failing to report the abuse.

Pope Visits A Once-Troubled Neighborhood In Lisbon To Draw Attention To The Church’s Charitable Side

Previous article

Pence Seizes On Trump’s Latest Indictment As He Looks To Break Through In Crowded GOP Field

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL