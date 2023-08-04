Autopsy Confirms Autistic Teen Was Beaten To Death In Brownsville Home

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A newly released autopsy report states blunt force trauma was what killed a 15-year-old autistic boy found dead in a southwest Brownsville home last fall.

The report confirms a Brownsville police investigation that determined the teen had been tied to a mattress and brutally abused. He was found dead in a home on the 300 block of Center Drive last October, and police arrested the boy’s aunt, 27-year-old Julie Brewington, who had temporary custody after he was removed from the care of his father in Mexico.

Brewington’s common-law husband, 25-year-old Noe Garza, was also arrested. Both are charged with murder. Police also arrested Garza’s mother for failing to report the abuse.