Autopsy Determines Causes Of Deaths Of Three Found In Brownsville Apartment

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Authorities have determined that a combination of prolonged heat exposure and poor health led to the deaths of three people inside a Brownsville apartment a little more than three months ago.

The victims’ decomposed bodies were found by police responding to a relative’s request to check on them. It’s believed the three had been dead for at least two weeks inside their unit at the Conquistador Apartments where, according to the autopsy report, the air conditioning wasn’t working. All three victims were family members.

Officials have said 60-year-old Maria Singh was taking care of her father, 82-year-old Joaquin Galvan, and his sister, 78-year-old Maria Galvan. All three had diabetes while Joaquin and Maria had suffered from numerous other serious and chronic health problems.