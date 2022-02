Authorities are working to learn what caused the death of an inmate in the Willacy County jail.

Emergency medical personnel were called to the jail Friday after the inmate was found unresponsive. Efforts to resuscitate him failed and he was pronounced dead at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.

Sheriff Jose Salazar says Texas Rangers are investigating the in-custody death. Officials haven’t released the inmate’s name nor the charges he was being held on.