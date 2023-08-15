Autopsy Results Of Migrant Child On Texas-Funded Bus From Brownsville ‘Inconclusive’

A preliminary autopsy has not been able to determine what caused the death of a migrant child who was being bused from Brownsville to Chicago last week.

A statement from the Marion County coroner in Illinois said preliminary autopsy results were inconclusive, and that tissue sample tests are now being conducted. Coroner Troy Cannon did tell ABC News that the child had a low-grade fever and experienced diarrhea and vomiting before she died.

The 3-year-old Venezuelan girl was among a group of migrants traveling on a Texas-funded bus from Brownsville to Chicago last Thursday. The girl began getting sick just outside Chicago, she was rushed to an area hospital, where she died.