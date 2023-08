A heart attack is what caused the death of a female inmate at the Cameron County jail last month.

A preliminary autopsy report released Tuesday states the woman suffered a ruptured myocardial infarction. 63-year-old Sylvia Manuel was found unresponsive in her cell in the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center the morning of July 25th.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said what Manuel had been arrested for nor how long she’d been in the jail