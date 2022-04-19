Autopsy Shows Patrick Lyoya Shot In Head

Peter Lyoya holds up a picture of his son Patrick Lyoya, 26, in his home in Lansing, Mich., April 14, 2022. Patrick was face-down on the ground when he was fatally shot in the head by a Grand Rapids Police officer after resisting arrest on April 4, 2022. Grand Rapids police released four videos from different sources Wednesday, nine days after Patrick Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop. Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Lyoya's family are planning to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon. (AP Photo/Anna Nichols)

Peter Lyoya holds up a picture of his son Patrick Lyoya, 26, in his home in Lansing, Mich., April 14, 2022. Patrick was face-down on the ground when he was fatally shot in the head by a Grand Rapids Police officer after resisting arrest on April 4, 2022. Grand Rapids police released four videos from different sources Wednesday, nine days after Patrick Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop. Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Lyoya's family are planning to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon. (AP Photo/Anna Nichols)

(AP) — Lawyers for the family of Patrick Lyoya say an independent autopsy confirms that the Black man was fatally shot in the back of the head by a Michigan police officer. The result was released at a news conference Tuesday.

It confirms what seems clear on video: The 26-year-old Lyoya was shot in the back of his head by a Grand Rapids officer while on the ground on April 4. Lyoya was unarmed.

Attorney Ben Crump says the officer failed to ease up after a foot chase and physical struggle following a traffic stop in Grand Rapids. The autopsy was performed by Dr. Werner Spitz, a former Detroit-area medical examiner who has worked on many high-profile cases. Results of the official autopsy haven’t been publicly released.