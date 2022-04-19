Autopsy Shows Patrick Lyoya Shot In Head

(AP) — Lawyers for the family of Patrick Lyoya say an independent autopsy confirms that the Black man was fatally shot in the back of the head by a Michigan police officer. The result was released at a news conference Tuesday.
It confirms what seems clear on video: The 26-year-old Lyoya was shot in the back of his head by a Grand Rapids officer while on the ground on April 4. Lyoya was unarmed.
Attorney Ben Crump says the officer failed to ease up after a foot chase and physical struggle following a traffic stop in Grand Rapids. The autopsy was performed by Dr. Werner Spitz, a former Detroit-area medical examiner who has worked on many high-profile cases. Results of the official autopsy haven’t been publicly released.