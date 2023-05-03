Autopsy: Stab Wounds To Heart, Lungs Killed Cash App Founder

(AP) — An autopsy report says Cash App founder Bob Lee died during surgery from stab wounds that pierced his heart and a lung. The report released Tuesday by the San Francisco Medical Examiner says Lee had alcohol and drugs in his system. A medical examiner concluded Lee’s cause of death was multiple stab wounds, and that the manner and method of death was homicide by sharp injury. Tech consultant Nima Momeni, 38, was charged with murder, with a sentencing enhancement of using a knife in the April 4 stabbing death of Lee. He has yet to enter a plea. But his attorney says he will plead not guilty.