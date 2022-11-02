TEXAS

Autopsy: Takeoff Died From Gunshot Wounds To Head, Torso

jsalinasBy
FILE - Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22, 2019. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

(AP) — Authorities say rapper Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso following a shooting outside a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley.

Wednesday’s announcement following an autopsy comes as police are still seeking the public’s help in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the rapper’s death a day earlier. Takeoff’s primary cause of death is listed as “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm” and his manner of death was called homicide.

The 28-year-old rapper was killed around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday when gunfire erupted outside the bowling alley following a private party. Takeoff formed one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated rap trio Migos from suburban Atlanta.

 

