Avelo Announces Brownsville To Las Vegas Flights

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A little more than a month since its first flights out of Brownsville, Avelo Airlines has announced a third destination.

The discount air carrier has added a Brownsville to Las Vegas flight. Officials with Avelo say it’ll be direct, nonstop service Mondays and Fridays starting September 8th. A one-way fare will start at $69.

The announcement comes five weeks after Houston-based Avelo inaugurated service from Brownsville to Orlando and Burbank, and becoming the first airline to fly 737’s into Brownsville-South Padre Island International Airport.