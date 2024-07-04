LOCAL

Avelo Halts All Brownsville Flights

jsalinasBy 102 views
0
File photo

A little more than a year after its first flights out of Brownsville, Avelo Airlines is ending those flights. In what it calls a restructuring of operations, Avelo is stopping flights between Brownsville and Orlando Florida, as well as between Brownsville and Burbank California.

The changes take effect next month. The start-up low-cost airline had previously suspended its flights between Brownsville and Las Vegas late last year. Avelo Airlines had first announced its entrance into the Brownsville market in February of last year.

Threat Of Hurricane Beryl Leads To Cancellation Of Weekend Events

Previous article

Alligators Moved From South Padre Island Ahead Of Hurricane

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL