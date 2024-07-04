Avelo Halts All Brownsville Flights

A little more than a year after its first flights out of Brownsville, Avelo Airlines is ending those flights. In what it calls a restructuring of operations, Avelo is stopping flights between Brownsville and Orlando Florida, as well as between Brownsville and Burbank California.

The changes take effect next month. The start-up low-cost airline had previously suspended its flights between Brownsville and Las Vegas late last year. Avelo Airlines had first announced its entrance into the Brownsville market in February of last year.