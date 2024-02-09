NATIONAL

Average Credit Card Balances Jump Ten Percent As More Consumers Fall Behind On Payments

The average credit card balance is now more than 63-hundred dollars, an all-time high. Total credit card debt has reached a record one-point-thirteen trillion in the latest quarter, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Balances have jumped ten-percent from a year ago, according to TransUnion. Credit card delinquencies surged more than 50-percent in 2023, while “serious delinquencies,” 90 days or more past due, are at their highest level since 2009. Meanwhile, an additional 20-million new credit accounts were opened in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The majority of which came from subprime borrowers, those with credit scores below 600, looking for additional liquidity.

