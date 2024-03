Triple A says the average price for a gallon of gas is three-15 in Central Texas, an increase of more than 17 cents from last week. It’s the first time the average has been over three dollars since October. The national average right now is three-50 a gallon.

Experts say more demand from spring break travelers and improved weather is causing the rise in prices. GasBuddy reports that gas prices rise for the third week in a row.