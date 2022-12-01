Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rates Dip Third Week In A Row

FILE - A "sold" is posted outside a single family home in a residential neighborhood, in Glenside, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports on key 30-year mortgage rates on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate ticked down for the third week in a row and have fallen more than a half-point since hitting a 20-year high less than a month ago.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell to 6.49% from 6.58% last week. A year ago the average rate was 3.11%.

Mortgage rates are still more than double what they were in early January, which combined with still-climbing home prices, have created a significant affordability hurdle for many would-be homebuyers. Sales of existing homes have fallen for nine straight months.