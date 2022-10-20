Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rates Rise This Week To 6.94%

FILE - A home for sale is seen on Dec. 8, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in September 2022 for the eighth month in a row, matching the pre-pandemic sales pace from 10 years ago, as house hunters faced sharply higher mortgage rates, higher home prices and a still tight supply of properties on the market. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

(AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates inched up this week ahead of another expected rate increase by the Federal Reserve when it meets early next month.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate ticked up this week to 6.94% from 6.92% last week. Last year at this time, the rate was 3.09%. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those looking to refinance their homes, jumped to 6.23% from 6.09% last week.

Many prospective buyers have been pushed out of the market as average mortgage rates have more than doubled this year.