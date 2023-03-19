Awaiting Federal Judge’s Ruling On Abortion Pills

Millions are anxiously awaiting a Texas judge’s forthcoming decision in a case regarding abortion pills. A U.S. District judge heard arguments earlier this week in an anti-abortion group’s lawsuit to overturn the FDA’s approval of abortion pills.

The Alliance Defending Freedom sued in November on behalf of four pro-life medical organizations and four doctors who say they treated patients with mifepristone. The drug was approved in 2000, but the lawsuit claims the government deliberately ignored what the plaintiffs describe as harmful side effects.

A senior adviser at Planned Parenthood Texas points to the Trump-appointed judge’s background as a reason pro-choice advocates “can expect the worse.”